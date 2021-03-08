Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of YETI worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in YETI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI opened at $65.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $172,793.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $993,265.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,320,342. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.