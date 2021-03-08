Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.9% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,931,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $53,251,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $50,894,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 50.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,202,000 after buying an additional 327,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 57,235 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LEG opened at $47.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

