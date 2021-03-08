Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 137,107 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 390,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 94,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 245.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,933 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,561 shares of company stock worth $2,397,214. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

