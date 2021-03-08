Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of PS Business Parks worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSB opened at $146.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.04 and its 200 day moving average is $131.05. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $156.44.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

