Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 109,042 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,642 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 109,042 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.27% of Canadian Solar worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSIQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $40.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

