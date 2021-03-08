Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 41,266 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,266 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.