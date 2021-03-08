Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,491 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

ACGL stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

