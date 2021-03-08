Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,863 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after buying an additional 312,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after buying an additional 199,579 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $6,032,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $163.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $163.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day moving average is $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

