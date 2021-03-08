Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,371 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Toll Brothers worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Insiders sold 529,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,241,589 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of TOL opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $56.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

