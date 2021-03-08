Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Portland General Electric worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after buying an additional 338,776 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NYSE POR opened at $43.33 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

