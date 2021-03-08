Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Allison Transmission worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

