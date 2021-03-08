Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.36% of Magellan Health worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,513,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after buying an additional 181,724 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Magellan Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 122,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MGLN. Stephens downgraded shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $93.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.45. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $222,574.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

