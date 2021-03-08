Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of International Bancshares worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in International Bancshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in International Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $49.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.