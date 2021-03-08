Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLO. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,809,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,257,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,678,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,720,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 654,713 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

