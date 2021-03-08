Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709,733 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 137.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,037 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Ally Financial by 777.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after buying an additional 3,249,266 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $93,799,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $43.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $44.22.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

