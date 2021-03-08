Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.18

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 20908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $13,259,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

