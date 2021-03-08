Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphatec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphatec’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $64,174.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,981.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.