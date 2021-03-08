AlphaValue Downgrades Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) to Buy

Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) was downgraded by AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Quadient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of Quadient stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47. Quadient has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.61.

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

