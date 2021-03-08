Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $129,498.64 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $129,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $229,468.05.

On Tuesday, February 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $2,258,326.32.

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,600 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,674,492.00.

On Friday, January 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $1,675,062.45.

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $3,075,046.08.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.67. 277,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,447. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

