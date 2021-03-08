Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CMO Sells $35,060.70 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $35,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 277,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,447. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the software’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,232 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

