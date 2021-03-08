Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $50,130.65 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Gilma Saravia sold 815 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $50,130.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.67. 277,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALTR. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.