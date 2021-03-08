Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Martin Roy Varley Acquires 25,000 Shares

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) insider Martin Roy Varley purchased 25,000 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,145.54).

Martin Roy Varley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altitude Group alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Martin Roy Varley purchased 47,000 shares of Altitude Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £13,160 ($17,193.62).

Shares of ALT stock opened at GBX 29.90 ($0.39) on Monday. Altitude Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.88 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46.

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.