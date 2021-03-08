Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Purchases £13,160 in Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) insider Martin Roy Varley purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £13,160 ($17,193.62).

Martin Roy Varley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Martin Roy Varley acquired 25,000 shares of Altitude Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($9,145.54).

ALT stock opened at GBX 29.90 ($0.39) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.30. The firm has a market cap of £21.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.54. Altitude Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 9.88 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

