Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,225.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,202.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

