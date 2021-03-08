Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $86,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,225.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,202.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

