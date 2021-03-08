Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.4% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,000.46 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,225.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3,202.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

