Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,225.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3,202.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

