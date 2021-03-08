Ambarella, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ambarella in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $98.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $113.26 on Monday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,700.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 368.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.9% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 27.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

