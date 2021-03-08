Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.94 and last traded at $106.11. 1,053,923 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 869,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $194,873.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,387.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,574 in the last ninety days. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

