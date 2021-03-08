Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.56. 40,310,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 28,140,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambev has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

