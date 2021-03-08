Ambrosus (AMB) Price Tops $0.0530

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 37.8% against the dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.06 or 0.00458035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00066491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00060210 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.52 or 0.00816352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026109 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 680,909,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.