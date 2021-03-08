AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 15.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price was up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 113,344,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 200,298,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

