AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Up 7.7%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.15 and last traded at $74.37. Approximately 1,286,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,478,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 559.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

