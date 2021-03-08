AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $615.61

Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $615.61 and last traded at $611.66, with a volume of 207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $596.44.

The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $504.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.20.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

