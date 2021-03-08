Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CAO Mark Chiplock Sells 19,000 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AMRC traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Ameresco by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Ameresco by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

