Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 7.7% After Insider Selling

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) shares dropped 7.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $39.71. Approximately 1,278,442 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 581,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Specifically, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,192,460 shares of company stock worth $60,093,409. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

