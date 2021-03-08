American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 72944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 230,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

