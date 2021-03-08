American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Shares Gap Down to $2.03

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $1.89. American Battery Metals shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 14,704,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

In other news, Director Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Also, CEO Douglas Cole sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $61,200.00. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $246,800 in the last 90 days.

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

