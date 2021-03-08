American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 32,808 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

