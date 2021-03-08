American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

NYSE AEO opened at $28.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $198,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

