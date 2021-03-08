American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 187.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $68,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

