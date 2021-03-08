American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,344 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in American Electric Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.