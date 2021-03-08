American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.34

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 14411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30.
About American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
