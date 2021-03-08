American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.34

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 14411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

