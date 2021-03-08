American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,073,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,225,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFG opened at $113.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $114.60.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

