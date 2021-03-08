American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.00

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $114.09, with a volume of 786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

