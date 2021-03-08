American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,033,411 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.49% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $46,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH opened at $29.78 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.