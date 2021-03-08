American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.22

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.22 and last traded at $48.06, with a volume of 225442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

