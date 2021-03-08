American International Group (NYSE:AIG) & RLI (NYSE:RLI) Critical Contrast

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and RLI (NYSE:RLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get American International Group alerts:

This table compares American International Group and RLI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group -10.82% 3.62% 0.42% RLI 13.42% 11.05% 3.13%

87.0% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of RLI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for American International Group and RLI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 7 7 0 2.50 RLI 0 3 1 0 2.25

American International Group currently has a consensus target price of $42.85, indicating a potential downside of 10.33%. RLI has a consensus target price of $106.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.33%. Given RLI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLI is more favorable than American International Group.

Volatility and Risk

American International Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLI has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American International Group and RLI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $49.75 billion 0.83 $3.35 billion $4.59 10.37 RLI $1.00 billion 5.07 $191.64 million $2.57 43.84

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than RLI. American International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. RLI pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. American International Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLI pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American International Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RLI has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. American International Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

American International Group beats RLI on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officer's liability, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, individual annuity and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; and term life and universal life insurance. This segment also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, wirehouses, and broker-dealers. The company's Legacy Portfolio segment offers legacy insurance products. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and equipment dealers; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers small bonds for businesses and individuals; bonds for small to medium-sized contractors; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.