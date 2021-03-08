American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.98

Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.98 and last traded at $99.98, with a volume of 768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.80.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.
About American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)
American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.
Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.