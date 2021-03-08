American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.98

Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.98 and last traded at $99.98, with a volume of 768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 1,222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

