American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

APEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 474,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after buying an additional 53,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 36,543 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APEI opened at $27.81 on Monday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $517.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.